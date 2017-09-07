Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Which 6.5 Caliber
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Which 6.5 Caliber
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-09-2017, 01:25 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 61
Which 6.5 Caliber
Fixing to start another build and wanted to see if any of you guys could change my mind before I start sending parts off. Action will be at my FFL first of the week and already have a Brand New Bartlein 1-8 twist 5R sitting in reloading shop.

I am building another 6.5,
I have been leaning real Hard tolds the 6.5 Addiction as it has Lupua brass, Cheaper brass then my Creedmoor , Pushes the 140s in the 3100 area, Can be shot out of a SA. And its something no one around me has LOL

But I am open to other ideas and reasoning behind them?

Thanks
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-09-2017, 03:43 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 650
Re: Which 6.5 Caliber
I'm assuming you meant which 6.5 cartridge ?? There's only one caliber .264 for 6.5 that I'm aware of. I'm sure tons of people will say either there Creeore, 26 Nosler, /284 etc...myself not wanting to drive myself to insanity looking for brass now and especially in the future I'd go with the ho-hum LD .260 Remington, isn't the most accurate, not the fastest BUT I can always fine brass, even if I gotta go .308 or .243, when those two are in short supply our hobby will be on life support !!
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-09-2017, 06:35 AM
Edd Edd is online now
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 2,351
Re: Which 6.5 Caliber
I don't think a 6.5x55 Improved is a good choice for a short action. I think it needs an action the length of a Defiance XM.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-09-2017, 09:04 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Michigan
Posts: 121
Re: Which 6.5 Caliber
Quote:
Originally Posted by Edd View Post
I don't think a 6.5x55 Improved is a good choice for a short action. I think it needs an action the length of a Defiance XM.
+1.
For a short action I would look at the creedmoor. Or if you want more speed then look at the Sherman short mag, Sherman short tactical, or some of the other short mag variants.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 07-09-2017, 09:13 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 1,046
Re: Which 6.5 Caliber
Lots of support behind the 6.5 SAUM 4S.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 07-09-2017, 09:53 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 660
Re: Which 6.5 Caliber
Lots of choices out there. But if you want to drive a 140 at 3100 fps the choices become less. Especially in a short action. The Sherman SS would be a good choice. If you are not needing top end speeds go with a 260, Creed, or 6.5X47. I went with the 6.5 X47 and it is a great little round.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 07-09-2017, 09:56 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Michigan
Posts: 121
Re: Which 6.5 Caliber
I didn't put the 260, or 260ai in my initial response because I believe they truly belong in a long action when working with the longer 6.5 projectiles.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« How long does it usually take a barrel to break in | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:59 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC