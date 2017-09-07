|
Re: Which 6.5 Caliber
I'm assuming you meant which 6.5 cartridge ?? There's only one caliber .264 for 6.5 that I'm aware of. I'm sure tons of people will say either there Creeore, 26 Nosler, /284 etc...myself not wanting to drive myself to insanity looking for brass now and especially in the future I'd go with the ho-hum LD .260 Remington, isn't the most accurate, not the fastest BUT I can always fine brass, even if I gotta go .308 or .243, when those two are in short supply our hobby will be on life support !!