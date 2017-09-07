Which 6.5 Caliber Fixing to start another build and wanted to see if any of you guys could change my mind before I start sending parts off. Action will be at my FFL first of the week and already have a Brand New Bartlein 1-8 twist 5R sitting in reloading shop.



I am building another 6.5,

I have been leaning real Hard tolds the 6.5 Addiction as it has Lupua brass, Cheaper brass then my Creedmoor , Pushes the 140s in the 3100 area, Can be shot out of a SA. And its something no one around me has LOL



But I am open to other ideas and reasoning behind them?



Thanks