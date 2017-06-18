Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
6.5 Addiction
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
6.5 Addiction
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-18-2017, 12:19 PM
Switchback2
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 49
6.5 Addiction
Anyone have any experience with the 6.5 Addiction round?? I have a friend that shoots one and found alittle info but also wanted to ask on here if any of you guys have one or messed with one any??
Thanks
#
2
06-18-2017, 03:04 PM
Rich Coyle
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,732
Re: 6.5 Addiction
tag
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
260 AI barrel length for a light gun
|
6.5-280 imp rcbs
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:45 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC