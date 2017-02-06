Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6.5 4s reamer help
06-02-2017, 04:55 PM
6.5 4s reamer help
Finally got all my parts and pieces for my 6.5 saum build and need to decide which reamer to use its build off a defiance action with bartlein 2b @ 24" I plan on shooting 140 bergers out of hornaday 6.5 4s brass I've been reading a lot about it and some say the .081 and it sounds like gap has changed to .120 if any one has some insite on this and could point me in the right direction I would appreciate it
Thanks
06-02-2017, 05:19 PM
Re: 6.5 4s reamer help
I just built one with .081" FB right before they switched to .120", and because I too will be shooting 140 burgers, I just sent mine back to get the FB lengthened to .120". If you want to shoot all types of bullets and weights, stick to .081. But if you are going to be shooting the longer bullets, go with the .120.
06-02-2017, 08:35 PM
Re: 6.5 4s reamer help
I pretty much will only shoot the 140's if they shoot so you would suggest the .120 to shoot the 140 bergers?
06-02-2017, 09:05 PM
Re: 6.5 4s reamer help
Yep, and so will GAP.
