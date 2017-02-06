6.5 4s reamer help Finally got all my parts and pieces for my 6.5 saum build and need to decide which reamer to use its build off a defiance action with bartlein 2b @ 24" I plan on shooting 140 bergers out of hornaday 6.5 4s brass I've been reading a lot about it and some say the .081 and it sounds like gap has changed to .120 if any one has some insite on this and could point me in the right direction I would appreciate it

Thanks