6.5-300 Weatherby I chambered and installed a 6.5-300 Weatherby on a buddy's Vanguard 300 Weatherby. This is what he's come up with for a load. Impressive although I'm sure it will last maybe 500 rounds. Velocity measure with a MagnetoSpeed at, basically, sea level (Tampa area).



Group - .176

3579 fps

130 gr NAB

86 gr Retumbo

.212 jump Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger