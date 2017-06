6.5-280 imp rcbs I just inherited a Remington 700 that my grandfather had re barreled to 6.5-280 improved rcbs. I don't reload but after reading as much as I could find I think this would make an awesome long range mulie gun. Any suggestions on where to begin with reloading? I also want to get a new lightweight stock and need some suggestions there as well. Any other suggestions on modifications welcome. Thanks