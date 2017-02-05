Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 460 S&W Rifle loads
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

460 S&W Rifle loads
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-02-2017, 09:02 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Coldwater michigan
Posts: 602
460 S&W Rifle loads
I am waiting on a 460 S&W rifle 1-16 twist 24" bull barrel for an encore.
Does anyone have any loads for the rifle they recommend or is it basically the same as loading for the pistol?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« What $1k rifle?? | HBN extened barrel life? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:45 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC