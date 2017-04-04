|
420 Blitzkrieg looks very nice
Since we seem to have gotten into a differing perceptions situation I won't post on Swamplord's threads but wanted to compliment him.
The 420 Blitzkrieg looks very nice. New design is a good thing. Developing a relationship with Bertram is a good thing.
He deserves much credits for this.
I hope it is a success for him and I mean that with all sincerity.
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"