420 Blitzkrieg looks very nice

Since we seem to have gotten into a differing perceptions situation I won't post on Swamplord's threads but wanted to compliment him.



The 420 Blitzkrieg looks very nice. New design is a good thing. Developing a relationship with Bertram is a good thing.



He deserves much credits for this.



I hope it is a success for him and I mean that with all sincerity.

__________________

Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member

Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow

"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"