     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page .375 Performance
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

.375 Performance
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-26-2016, 10:28 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 2
.375 Performance
A friend and I are building some long range rifles. Our first go round was chambered in .375 Cheytac with a 1:10 twist. Primarily shooting the 377 gr MTAC Cutting edge bullets. We are looking to move to the 452 gr MTAC and looking to get as much velocity as possible. I was wondering if anyone has velocity data they could share on some of the .375 improved cartridges out there. We do have a 375 Big Bear to play with but were curious about some of the other options out there.

We have a couple of 1:7.5 twist barrels on order to support the 452 MTAC.

Any help/pointers would be appreciated. Thanks.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 11:14 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Sep 2015
    Location: Central Oklahoma
    Posts: 185
    Re: .375 Performance
    I'd suggest moving this to the extreme long range area. Probably get better answers there.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-27-2016, 12:42 AM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2013
    Location: Madison, WI
    Posts: 2
    Re: .375 Performance
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by TC338 View Post
    I'd suggest moving this to the extreme long range area. Probably get better answers there.
    Thanks, missed that forum when I looked. When I looked on that forum, think I found the thread I was looking for. So, this thread is really moot at this point.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 6.5 creedmoor bullet drop | 375 Mercenary »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:10 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC