.375 Performance A friend and I are building some long range rifles. Our first go round was chambered in .375 Cheytac with a 1:10 twist. Primarily shooting the 377 gr MTAC Cutting edge bullets. We are looking to move to the 452 gr MTAC and looking to get as much velocity as possible. I was wondering if anyone has velocity data they could share on some of the .375 improved cartridges out there. We do have a 375 Big Bear to play with but were curious about some of the other options out there.



We have a couple of 1:7.5 twist barrels on order to support the 452 MTAC.



Any help/pointers would be appreciated. Thanks.