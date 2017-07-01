     close
35 whelen rebore advice needed
01-07-2017, 10:58 AM
35 whelen rebore advice needed
I am going to have a Remington 700 06 rebored to 35 Whelen. I would like some advice on barrel twist and grove numbers. I plan on shooting heavy bullets 225 and 250s. Your experiences would be appreciated.
    01-07-2017, 11:26 AM
    Re: 35 whelen rebore advice needed
    I am going to have a Remington 700 06 rebored to 35 Whelen. I would like some advice on barrel twist and grove numbers. I plan on shooting heavy bullets 225 and 250s. Your experiences would be appreciated.
    IIWY, I'd have it re-barreled instead and while you're at it, have the action blue printed but that's just me. Go with Remage barrel configuration and you're golden.
    01-07-2017, 12:31 PM
    Re: 35 whelen rebore advice needed
    Im not too keen on the Remage idea but Id re-barrel instead of re boring the barrel.
