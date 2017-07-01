|
Re: 35 whelen rebore advice needed
I am going to have a Remington 700 06 rebored to 35 Whelen. I would like some advice on barrel twist and grove numbers. I plan on shooting heavy bullets 225 and 250s. Your experiences would be appreciated.
IIWY, I'd have it re-barreled instead and while you're at it, have the action blue printed but that's just me. Go with Remage barrel configuration and you're golden.
