Re: 35 whelen rebore advice needed Quote: jvr Originally Posted by I am going to have a Remington 700 06 rebored to 35 Whelen. I would like some advice on barrel twist and grove numbers. I plan on shooting heavy bullets 225 and 250s. Your experiences would be appreciated. IIWY, I'd have it re-barreled instead and while you're at it, have the action blue printed but that's just me. Go with Remage barrel configuration and you're golden.



