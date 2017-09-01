Re: 35 Whelen questions I love the Ackley rounds...had a 35 Whelan AI for over 20 yrs. However, they are super easy to load too hot and not even know it! My favorite loads, and ones that I killed a lot of game with, ran on the heels of the 358 Norma Mag! I saw no "regular pressure signs, i.e. sticky bolt lift, flat primers, or ejector marks", but I was tickling 72K in a round that should not have been loaded higher than 62-65K! So, get you a 24" barrel and ream it to the standard Whelan. Use R15 and have a ball! It is a killer deluxe...less recoil but acts like a 338 win mag on game! And you don't need to replace the factory lug. That is really only helpful on big diameter, varmint weight barrels, and iffy at that! Do have your action Blueprinted/trued and pillar bedded when you get it rebarreled. Its worth the money.