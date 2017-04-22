338WM: Berger VLD 250g EH Hi all, been through the "Berger kills" thread which is mighty impressive. Would the 250g VLD qualify as an all purpose hunting projectile in my rig? It's the accuracy proclaimed that's a big draw card for me.



I'm convinced that the 338WM really shines at mid range hunting distances up to 400m. Dont want to push it to max, hoping it will work at 100 through to 400m. Mostly deer species, goats and pigs. My concern is hitting bone at these distances on larger Australian deer such as Sambar and large feral hog's.



It's a 9.5lb 338WM on a Ruger stainless LH action, 22" barrel and below max velocity is what i'm looking for. I'm more comfortable with a big push than a snap of the 200/210g offerings. Wont be using it any further than that. Any photo showing performance specifically for this projectile would be appreciated. What would be the minimum impact velocity you would want at my max distance should you be hitting bone?