Re: 338 win For long range gun? My current load that my .338 likes is a 225 SST at 3000 from a 26" barrel. Retains right at 2000 fps and 2000 ft lbs at 700. I'd feel ok with those numbers. The 210 might shed speed a bit quicker though.



I used to shoot the 250 Gamekings for years until they went backorder a few years back, took 2 big Bull Elk at 450 & 570 yards no problem.