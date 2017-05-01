Re: 338 Edge - Why? Well, I know getting it from me will be kinda funny but I am 100% a 338 kinda guy. Here is why.

1. Deer move WHILE bullets are in the air. I used a 6.5 Creed this year and had 2 deer move on me while the bullet was in air. Able to harvest both with quick follow up from an AR10 BUT with an Edge wouldn't have even needed a 2nd shot.

2. Wind resistance.

3. Power. Hit a deer with a solid body shot and a SMK or Berger or ELD and its gonna be over. I'm not advocating using horsepower to OVERCOME shot placement, BUT a 338 Edge or similar rig will definitely turn a bad hit BETTER.

I have used the Edge since 2000 or so and the 338-378 before that and the 338-416 before that. Just now went to the Lapua for better brass and easier to find and cheaper PER SHOT.

In a perfect world a decent 6.5 or even 6mm will kill deer all day long PAST 1k. However we don't live in a perfect world.

We miss wind calls, deer move, we forget Coriolis or calc spin drift wrong or just plain MESS UP.

I don't mind missing a deer, I do mind wounding one. So if I'm going to hit something I want it to be hit as destructively as possible.

The jump from 6 to 6.5 to 7 to 30 all show an increase in destructive capacity. The jump to a frangible target style 338 running over 2800 is a completely different ball of wax. Kind of like the difference between a 223 and a 300WM. Absolutely devastating.

If you never shoot at anything other than a bedded animal or have some other way to KNOW they wont move, never miss a wind call or never have your rangefinder miss by 40 yds, or never have weather variances or loads vary due to temp or just bad luck then a 6.5 is probably all you will ever need. If not the Edge is a great way to NEVER lose a deer. I have never lost or seen lost a DEER hit with a large target bullet from a 338.

Deer CAN be overpowered with this level of round, its not fashionable to say so but I have seen a ton of deer die with a hit that would require follow up even with a big 30.

Elk are another matter and I don't know of any round that is man portable and will produce these results on that size of animal.

Most deer cant handle a solid body hit with this class of round. I like that as I'm not perfect and the Edge or similar 338 is my INSURANCE POLICY. Yeah people will say there is no replacement for shot placement.....most of them haven't seen hundreds or more deer shot with these rigs.

I hunt out of a truck though, most of my 338s haven't been portable. A lot of people don't want the trade off in portability, blast, recoil and cost. For my style the 338 is PERFECT. __________________

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".