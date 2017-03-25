Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


338 Edge and RUM reamer options available to me. Help me choose
03-25-2017, 07:15 PM
338 Edge and RUM reamer options available to me. Help me choose
I have a 28 Nos I can't get to shoot so it's getting sent off to become a 338 RUM or Edge. Going with a 28" benchmark med Palma 1:9.5 on a Defiance action in an EH1. The reamers my smith has on hand are a standard 338 RUM reamer and a zero free bore Edge reamer. My current Mag box is 3.700 and I want to run 250's around 3000 fps.

So my questions are

Which reamer?

Would you get a longer Mag box and what's involved in that?

Is 3000 fps possible with a 3.700 COAL restriction?

Thanks in advance!
03-25-2017, 07:29 PM
Re: 338 Edge and RUM reamer options available to me. Help me choose
Quote:
Originally Posted by OH58DViper View Post
I have a 28 Nos I can't get to shoot so it's getting sent off to become a 338 RUM or Edge. Going with a 28" benchmark med Palma 1:9.5 on a Defiance action in an EH1. The reamers my smith has on hand are a standard 338 RUM reamer and a zero free bore Edge reamer. My current Mag box is 3.700 and I want to run 250's around 3000 fps.

So my questions are

Which reamer?

Would you get a longer Mag box and what's involved in that?

Is 3000 fps possible with a 3.700 COAL restriction?

Thanks in advance!
A couple of questions.
Is the same smith who built the 28 nosler building the new one?
When you say it won't shoot explain please?
Do you have a supply of 338 rum brass?
03-25-2017, 07:44 PM
Re: 338 Edge and RUM reamer options available to me. Help me choose
Quote:
Originally Posted by RH300UM View Post
A couple of questions.
Is the same smith who built the 28 nosler building the new one?
When you say it won't shoot explain please?
Do you have a supply of 338 rum brass?
Bought the gun used so it won't be the same smith

I couldnt get it to group better than 1 minute. I tried tons of different bullets, powders, primers, scope options, and shooters.... could get any consistency. Possible it was damaged during shipping IDK I came home from deployment and it was the only one of my rigs I couldn't get consistent 1/2 or better results from.

I will buy it off gun broker if necessary. I hate feeding poachers but it is what it is.
Reply With Quote
03-25-2017, 09:02 PM
Re: 338 Edge and RUM reamer options available to me. Help me choose
Are you dead set on the rum case?
I don't know what you have in mind for build components on the rifle but I would suggest looking into the 338 Norma mag case. It takes a lapua sized bolt face and a different mag setup but is a better cartridge than the rum case.
Just a suggestion
03-25-2017, 09:08 PM
Re: 338 Edge and RUM reamer options available to me. Help me choose
Quote:
Originally Posted by RH300UM View Post
Are you dead set on the rum case?
I don't know what you have in mind for build components on the rifle but I would suggest looking into the 338 Norma mag case. It takes a lapua sized bolt face and a different mag setup but is a better cartridge than the rum case.
Just a suggestion
Yeah I'm kinda stuck on the two afore mentioned cartridges, have a standard Mag bolt face and don't really want to change bolts.
Reply With Quote
