338 Edge barrel twist and profile.

Good luck on your build. The standard twist recommendation is 1:10", however, "IIWY", I'd go with 1:9" on a 26-28" with .750" at the muzzle as min, would prefer .830"; but that's just me. Bullet manufacturer's like Hammer Bullets is recommending 1:9" for the 285s >>>Good luck on your build.

I would go as heavy as you can on the barrel. When you get into the big heavy 338 bullets, the tourque that's applied to the barrel as it travels down the barrel will affect accuracy and harmonics.. I would bed the entire action, and do a solid bed in the recoil lug region with the exception of the bottom. I agree with Ed.I would go as heavy as you can on the barrel. When you get into the big heavy 338 bullets, the tourque that's applied to the barrel as it travels down the barrel will affect accuracy and harmonics.. I would bed the entire action, and do a solid bed in the recoil lug region with the exception of the bottom.

