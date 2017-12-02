Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


338 Edge barrel twist and profile.
02-12-2017, 11:36 AM
338 Edge barrel twist and profile.
I have a Remington 700 ultra mag action and I would like to build a 338 Edge, I can order a barrel here in Canada, which twist is the better for 285 and 300 gr bullets, 1:9, 1:9.5 or 1:10? And for barrel contour any advice?
02-12-2017, 11:54 AM
Re: 338 Edge barrel twist and profile.
I have a Remington 700 ultra mag action and I would like to build a 338 Edge, I can order a barrel here in Canada, which twist is the better for 285 and 300 gr bullets, 1:9, 1:9.5 or 1:10? And for barrel contour any advice?
The standard twist recommendation is 1:10", however, "IIWY", I'd go with 1:9" on a 26-28" with .750" at the muzzle as min, would prefer .830"; but that's just me. Bullet manufacturer's like Hammer Bullets is recommending 1:9" for the 285s >>> https://hammerbullets.com/product/33...hammer-hunter/

Good luck on your build.
02-12-2017, 02:55 PM
Re: 338 Edge barrel twist and profile.
The standard twist recommendation is 1:10", however, "IIWY", I'd go with 1:9" on a 26-28" with .750" at the muzzle as min, would prefer .830"; but that's just me. Bullet manufacturer's like Hammer Bullets is recommending 1:9" for the 285s >>> https://hammerbullets.com/product/33...hammer-hunter/

Good luck on your build.
I agree with Ed.
I would go as heavy as you can on the barrel. When you get into the big heavy 338 bullets, the tourque that's applied to the barrel as it travels down the barrel will affect accuracy and harmonics.. I would bed the entire action, and do a solid bed in the recoil lug region with the exception of the bottom.
