.338-06 AI rebarrel project

I am wanting to do a rebarrel to a .338-06 AI, I am thinking that my best bet (time constraints included) would be to use a donor Savage 116 30-06, (and yes I know that the 30-06 can do everything the .338-06 AI can, except have a .338 slug...).
I have come up on a guided elk hunt in Montana, most likely my only chance ever due to advanced age, (out of State brother paid for it in response to my doing the heavy lifting in taking care of our aged parents for a number of years) and the guide says my 7mm Rem Mag is not my best choice.
For those who are far better versed then am I at this sort of thing, is the small shank sporter barrel size adequate to rechamber for the .338? I have talked to Pac Nor and the timing would work, I do need to pull the trigger quickly though, pun intended...
Your guide sounds very biased... I've never killed an elk personally, but I can say that ballistically, there is not always an advantage to having a big heavy bullet if it's going extremely slow (comparing the .30-06 AI/.30 Gibbs/.300 Sherman vs. the .338-06, .338-06 AI, .338-06 A-Squre, and .340 Gibbs). Ballistically, you would be superior shooting a .300 Sherman with a 215 Berger Hybrid, compared to a 225-250 grain .338 bullet.
This thread also might help you decide on which gun to use. The 7mm RemMag has killed tons of elk over the years. One guy on here killed a monster moose at like 900-someting yards with a 7mm RemMag. Dropped him with 1 shot. Can't ever remember who it was, but you could probably search it on here.
I think it sounds cool I would do it. As for your 7 mag not being enough lol. choose the right bullet and go. lots of elk taken with those. But that would not give you a good reason to get a new rifle.
I built a 338-06 on a Stevens M200, which is a small shank Savage long action. Have not had a problem with it, it handles everything I throw at it and then some. Very accurate with 225gr Nosler Accubonds and RL17. You will be perfectly fine.
^^What he said! I would not build a .338-06AI for an elk gun if i had a 7mm Rem mag. With that being said, What is the max range you feel comfortable/plan on taking the elk? With more than capable 30 cal cartridges able to push 200-230gr pills its hard for me to send a 250gr .338 at less than 2800fps. Now if you were considering something that would do work with a 300gr bullet then I'd be all over that!
I am currently having a 300 Sherman built and then getting something like 338 RUM or 338 Edge to handle the longer range scenarios.
I personally would not feel comfortable in taking over a 350 yard shot, but that is not the issue, I kill a lot of whitetails with a .25 X .223, (actually built it for the grand daughter, she wears out our Tennessee whitetails with it) but I take only perfect shots, normally I use a .25 X .307 AI and it is dynamite on deer with Barns bullets (wildcat Encore stub barrel project rifle). I have a varmint gun in .225 Winchester Ackley Improved by Bellm in an Encore as well, death to coyotes.
The discussion is not just about enough gun for elk, but possibly something toothier and hopefully not on the menu, but one never knows I am told.
Carry enough gun for whatever you might face was his point.
I do not like the .338 WM, have shot one some, I also have a 300 WM, don't really like it either.
I have studied the .338-06 AI and simply was looking for information from those who know about the question I was asking...
You are correct, you did not ask for caliber advice/opinions for taking elk. It just seamed like you were looking for a superior caliber than a 7mm based off of how you worded your OP about the guide advising against the 7mm mag. It seamed like you were in need of a new elk gun quick because you didn't have anything capable..... Never was it mention that you had other magnums but just wanted something different.
With that being said I have no idea in regards to your actual question about savage shank size VS adequate caliber chamberings.