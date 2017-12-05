Which 33 Cal Guys I am wanting a 33 Cal of some type, Not really sure why I just have a itch for a 33 cal in something. I have pretty much everything else covered from 28 Nosler down to 6.5 CM and ALOT in between.

Just wanting something to Hunt with some and maybe alittle Steel shooting here and there.



There is a couple I keep coming back to, the 33 Sherman Short and 33 Nosler, for some reason I been thinking about a short action build. But nothing is wrote in stone there. I did have and Sold a 338 Edge which I should have my Ass kicked for selling.

Just wanting some input and open to any ideas.



Thanks for any help and ideas