308 Win - Long range hunting - What am I missing?
02-06-2017, 10:38 PM
308 Win - Long range hunting - What am I missing?
Looking for some opinions from anyone experienced in taking game with 200+ grain bullets, specifically the 210, 215 and 230 Bergers.

I've read about people running the heavy bullets out of 308's at and above 2700 fps. I also read that hunting with a 308 past a few hundred yards is "unethical/etc". With typical 308 loads I would agree but the numbers with the heavy bullets, even at "slow" speeds seem to make a strong argument.

If we forget about caliber and look strictly at the numbers, a 215 Berger at a mv of say 2600 fps, you get over 1700 fps and over 1400 ft lbs of energy at 1000 yards. My novice guess is that's sufficient for the bullet to perform well and kill... elk. Assuming a well placed shot (as with any caliber). For the record, I intend to limit shots to 800 yards but used 1k numbers as that's a familiar standard.

Having just sold (and taken elk and bear) with a 28 nosler pushing 195's at over 3100, I'm fully aware that there are bigger/better calibers for long range hunting. However I have a $7k AI in 308 that I'd like to use for everything from tactical matches to long range hunting. Kind of a 1 gun for everything approach.

So if those experienced with the 308 and/or heavy bullets could either confirm my belief or give me a reality check I'd greatly appreciate it.
    02-07-2017, 02:40 AM
    Re: 308 Win - Long range hunting - What am I missing?
    Not sure how you calculate the 215 but there's no way you'll get 1700' sec at 1000 yards. 2600'sec is tough to get but possible. It takes 26-28" barrel. It helps to have 5R type rifling. It also takes compressed loads.

    All that said, the 208 ELDM is tough to beat. I imagine the 200.20x would be wicked. The 178 ELDX and 180 elite are dang tough to beat for traditional weights.

    If loaded right, there's nothing wrong with the 308 as a long range hunting rifle. Is it a 1000 yard elk rifle? Not in my opinion. Is it a 1000 yard deer rifle? In my opinion, it can be with the right load at the right altitude.

    My longest kill with the 308 was 743 yards. One shot on a dall ram. Another at 702 and other game from 12 yards to 650. 155s through the 208.
    Long range shooting is a process that ends with a result. Once you start to focus on the result (how bad your last shot was, how big the group is going to be, what your buck will score, what your match score is, what place you are in...) then you loose the capacity to focus on the process.
