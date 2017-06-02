Re: 308 Win - Long range hunting - What am I missing? Not sure how you calculate the 215 but there's no way you'll get 1700' sec at 1000 yards. 2600'sec is tough to get but possible. It takes 26-28" barrel. It helps to have 5R type rifling. It also takes compressed loads.



All that said, the 208 ELDM is tough to beat. I imagine the 200.20x would be wicked. The 178 ELDX and 180 elite are dang tough to beat for traditional weights.



If loaded right, there's nothing wrong with the 308 as a long range hunting rifle. Is it a 1000 yard elk rifle? Not in my opinion. Is it a 1000 yard deer rifle? In my opinion, it can be with the right load at the right altitude.



My longest kill with the 308 was 743 yards. One shot on a dall ram. Another at 702 and other game from 12 yards to 650. 155s through the 208.

Long range shooting is a process that ends with a result. Once you start to focus on the result (how bad your last shot was, how big the group is going to be, what your buck will score, what your match score is, what place you are in...) then you loose the capacity to focus on the process.