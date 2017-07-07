Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
308 Sub Sonic/Super Sonic deer gun
07-07-2017, 01:27 PM
308 Sub Sonic/Super Sonic deer gun
I am about to order a dual purpose barrel in 308 Win. for a bolt gun.

I am thinking about a 1:7 twist 20"

The purpose of this gun will be shooting Heavy 308 bullets sub sonic for fun and maybe hogs. Also it will be a short, light, handy rifle for my mom to use in her deer blind. She is not going to shoot over 200yds so it does not need to be a flat shooter.

?1. Will this be a good subsonic set up. I am having a hard time finding info on the heavy bullets in fast twist barrels for a 308 win.

?2. Will I be able to shoot 165-180 gr bullets super sonic in this fast twist or will it give me problems?

?3. Will a standard throat and the long bullets seated deep be a problem in the sub sonic rounds?
07-07-2017, 02:05 PM
Re: 308 Sub Sonic/Super Sonic deer gun
Originally Posted by TX Badger
Q-1 = the standard twist rate for .30 caliber is 1 in 10, but for your purpose a 1 in 9 would be better
for both types of shooting. 165 to 180 grain bullets are not considered heavy even in the 308.

For hunting, the 165s would be the best choice to get the bullet velocity in to the performance range of the bullet for hunting. I would not recommend sub sonic bullet velocities for any game animal (Hogs don't count).

Q-2= Fast twist barrels can be hard on bullet jackets and are not recommended for many bullets.

Q-3= I don't think that a standard throat will be a problem with long seated bullets as long as they are not jammed against the lands and kept to sub sonic velocities.

Just my opinion

J E CUSTOM
07-07-2017, 02:32 PM
Re: 308 Sub Sonic/Super Sonic deer gun
Thanks for the response JEC. One quick clarification. I was referring to shooting heavy bullets (220-240 gr) subsonic. My thought was that these would hit much harder -1100 fps (urban hogs, woodchucks... only). Then switching to a lighter bullet for deer. I just want to make sure that I am not painting myself into a corner here and not allowing myself to have both options.
07-07-2017, 03:32 PM
Re: 308 Sub Sonic/Super Sonic deer gun
i have a friend who shoots a .308 just like you are wanting to do and he shoots the 190 long range AB in it for deer hunting and it is devastating, then he has a subsonic set up for it also
07-07-2017, 03:53 PM
Re: 308 Sub Sonic/Super Sonic deer gun
As I was reading your post I was thinking that those heavy bullets going subsonic will not expand as intended. They should just pencil through with little or know expansion. I forgot about the Nosler AB Long Range bullets. Per Nosler literature they expand all the way down to 1,300 fps. Two More's buddy seems to be on to something. They might actually work subsonic.
