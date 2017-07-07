Re: 308 Sub Sonic/Super Sonic deer gun Quote: TX Badger Originally Posted by I am about to order a dual purpose barrel in 308 Win. for a bolt gun.



I am thinking about a 1:7 twist 20"



The purpose of this gun will be shooting Heavy 308 bullets sub sonic for fun and maybe hogs. Also it will be a short, light, handy rifle for my mom to use in her deer blind. She is not going to shoot over 200yds so it does not need to be a flat shooter.



?1. Will this be a good subsonic set up. I am having a hard time finding info on the heavy bullets in fast twist barrels for a 308 win.



?2. Will I be able to shoot 165-180 gr bullets super sonic in this fast twist or will it give me problems?



?3. Will a standard throat and the long bullets seated deep be a problem in the sub sonic rounds?

for both types of shooting. 165 to 180 grain bullets are not considered heavy even in the 308.



For hunting, the 165s would be the best choice to get the bullet velocity in to the performance range of the bullet for hunting. I would not recommend sub sonic bullet velocities for any game animal (Hogs don't count).



Q-2= Fast twist barrels can be hard on bullet jackets and are not recommended for many bullets.



Q-3= I don't think that a standard throat will be a problem with long seated bullets as long as they are not jammed against the lands and kept to sub sonic velocities.



Just my opinion



