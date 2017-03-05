.308 Berger 180 elite hunters So I picked up some of these to sling out of my wife's 30-378. She doesn't dial so I have her loaded light and fast for a laser inside 500. I've been running the 150 partitions at 3700'/S and didn't think I would ever change....until these came along. Picked some up and loaded em up with a healthy dose of retumbo to the tune of 3530'/s with no pressure. I plugged those numbers into my ballistics app and the energy is almost unbelievable....4980'/# at the muzzle. That's actually more than the 215's @ 3200 I run in my 30-378. All that gets me to my question/concern, I guess.



Does anyone have any kind of experience on game with these? Will it be any different than the 195 .284 or 170 .277 since I'm sure they are the same design, different caliber? I've run the partition for so long and it works, but I want to step up to a little bigger bullet for a more all-around load. I picked these bc I can push them faster and more accurate than the 180 partitions. The thing about the partitions is they just work. Should I have any reservations about running em inside 100 to 500?



Any thoughts or suggestions will be greatly appreciated guys!! Thanks!!