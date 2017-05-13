Re: 300wsm or 325wsm or??? Packing Elk rifle If you plan on keeping your shots at 500 yards and under, it really won't matter which one you choose because BC really doesnt play a big factor at those ranges. 600 and further, I would go with the 300 WSM. If you go with the 325 WSM, buy Norma 300 WSM brass and just neck it up with your full length resizing for. That small of a neck up is simple.



It won't matter which one you use but in all honesty, the 300 WSM is going to have Norma brass and a lot more bullet choices.



If I had to choose, I would get a Tikka T3x lite in 300 WSM. Load it with a 180-200 Gr bullet (I would go with 200gr).