Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 300wsm or 325wsm or??? Packing Elk rifle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

300wsm or 325wsm or??? Packing Elk rifle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-13-2017, 10:12 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Colorado
Posts: 102
300wsm or 325wsm or??? Packing Elk rifle
OK... Trying to put together my elk plan for this year. Looks like a lot of hiking in my future. So I'm looking at a factory rifle in 300wsm or 325 wsm or similar in power in a light - mid weight rifle. I reload so factory ammo isn't a concern but has to be a factory gun. No funds for a custom. Trying to stay away from belted mags, already have a 300wm sendero. Thanks for any input.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-13-2017, 10:51 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,822
Re: 300wsm or 325wsm or??? Packing Elk rifle
If you plan on keeping your shots at 500 yards and under, it really won't matter which one you choose because BC really doesnt play a big factor at those ranges. 600 and further, I would go with the 300 WSM. If you go with the 325 WSM, buy Norma 300 WSM brass and just neck it up with your full length resizing for. That small of a neck up is simple.

It won't matter which one you use but in all honesty, the 300 WSM is going to have Norma brass and a lot more bullet choices.

If I had to choose, I would get a Tikka T3x lite in 300 WSM. Load it with a 180-200 Gr bullet (I would go with 200gr).
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« HBN barrel treatment | Berger 215 Hybrid confusion »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:33 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC