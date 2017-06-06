Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 300 Win Mag/Short Mag: Realistic Velocities?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

300 Win Mag/Short Mag: Realistic Velocities?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-06-2017, 01:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Oregon
Posts: 133
300 Win Mag/Short Mag: Realistic Velocities?
I have never messed with the 30 Cals at all...

What are realistic velocities for either with a 178 grain ELDX (handloads) out of a factory Savage 26" Barrel??

Thanks
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Target/ELR 375 HE.. | what do you think its worth »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:05 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC