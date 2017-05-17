Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics

300 win mag reamer
05-17-2017, 10:54 AM
I'm having my rifle action trued and chamber recut to design it more around the Berger 215 hybrid. By doing some research I came across an older thread where Broz gave a link to the reamer and company he would use, I'll try to post it if I can figure out how.

My questions are is this still the most desirable reamer for this application? And if anyone could tell me what effects what, what would it give me over a samii spec? Like do you want any free bore? How tight should neck clearance be to my loaded rounds? Should I get the chamber cut to the dimensions my die sizes the brass? Should I base the throat off loaded rounds with the bullet seated with base even with case shoulder to body junction, or bullet seated with ogive to boat tail junction even with case neck to shoulder junction? This would cause the bullet base to be several thousandths below shoulder to body junction but full neck to ogive contact?

Sorry for so many questions but I'm trying to figure this all out so I can get the best performance and tell my Smith exactly what to do.
05-17-2017, 11:47 AM
It is the reamer I used. I would do it again.
05-17-2017, 11:48 AM
Reamer print
05-17-2017, 12:25 PM
That sounds good but I guess I'm kind of looking for the why part. Like what does what and are there ways I could tweak it more to me such as building it around the measurements I get from my sized brass?
05-17-2017, 01:49 PM
That is the reamer I used. Why, is because it allows the correct amount of freebore for the 215 Berger to be seated at an ideal seating depth and has a good amount of neck clearance to use for a 300 Win Mag. This reamer has worked for many rifles one of which is mine. This puts the boatail junction of the 215 even with the neck shoulder junction with .040 jump if I remember correctly(I am not going to do the math because the tolerances will affect that). Many say the 300 likes .005-.007 neck clearance. I can tell you based on the accuracy of rifles cut with this reamer I see no need to deviate. I will say I have used a SAAMI with 215s with no problem but I purchased this reamer and it will be what I use from now on.
05-17-2017, 02:18 PM
Ok so with this reamer you get .005 neck clearance? And you want it in that neighborhood not tighter like .002-.003? And it is desirable to have some free bore? .040 sounds like a lot to me but I'm still new to this and so far seat all my loads to touching lands in my rifles
05-17-2017, 03:02 PM
The neck clearance will depend on brass. With WW brass it is around .006-.007 which is perfect for the 300 Win. Some cartridges have different preferences. The freebore is .202. You have to remember the length of these newer bullets.
