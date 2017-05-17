300 win mag reamer I'm having my rifle action trued and chamber recut to design it more around the Berger 215 hybrid. By doing some research I came across an older thread where Broz gave a link to the reamer and company he would use, I'll try to post it if I can figure out how.



My questions are is this still the most desirable reamer for this application? And if anyone could tell me what effects what, what would it give me over a samii spec? Like do you want any free bore? How tight should neck clearance be to my loaded rounds? Should I get the chamber cut to the dimensions my die sizes the brass? Should I base the throat off loaded rounds with the bullet seated with base even with case shoulder to body junction, or bullet seated with ogive to boat tail junction even with case neck to shoulder junction? This would cause the bullet base to be several thousandths below shoulder to body junction but full neck to ogive contact?



Sorry for so many questions but I'm trying to figure this all out so I can get the best performance and tell my Smith exactly what to do.