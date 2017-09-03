Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


300 win mag lapua brass
Unread 03-09-2017, 07:23 PM
300 win mag lapua brass
I am curious how many of you guys would be actually in for buying lapua 300 win mag brass. I emailed lapua and they said they are evaluating it for future introduction. I thought maybe we could help them by giving an idea of the demand. Now don't get me wrong I don't have any sway, or someones ear, or anything like that just a guy who would like lapua to make this brass. if more than 200 maybe say how many pieces you would be interested in.
Unread 03-09-2017, 09:07 PM
Re: 300 win mag lapua brass
I'd also love to see some Lapua 7mm RemMag brass and 7mm STW brass, as well. There's a lot of us out there, as well, that it would make it worth their while to design and make some...Even if it's just one or two runs a year.

I'd probably be in for about 250 .300 WinMag brass. Even if I rarely shoot a rifle, I still try to keep atleast that many brass on-hand, even if I only use 50 at a time.
Unread 03-09-2017, 09:53 PM
Re: 300 win mag lapua brass
I'd be in for 200 or more. Just ended up with a bunch of nosler for my 300 win being built
