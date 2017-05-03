Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page .300 Win Mag and 215 Hybrid OAL
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

.300 Win Mag and 215 Hybrid OAL
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-05-2017, 11:34 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 12
.300 Win Mag and 215 Hybrid OAL
Slowly putting together a custom .300 Win Mag for elk hunting. Remington 700 Action, Brux 1:9 twist barrel, wyatts extended box mag, etc. Would like to run Berger 215 hybrids...

Anyone have any suggestion on an COAL to make a dummy round for my smith? Talked to Broz on here and he suggested 3.740" COAL. Any input would be appreciated, thanks!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-05-2017, 11:45 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Fairbanks, Juneau, Denali
Posts: 276
Re: .300 Win Mag and 215 Hybrid OAL
My 300 26" 1:10 5R Brux screwed to a Defiance action is 2.885 base to ogive and 3.640 COAL with .035 jump. She eats 215 Berger hybrids like candy. Consistent 5 shot groups <.360 at 100 yards and a hair over 3,000 fps over my lab radar. That is at 5,000' elevation and burning H1000, Norma brass and Fed 215s. It's a little tough on brass at this load. I get about 5-6 reloads with Norm and only 3-4 loads with Nosler, Hornady & Federal 2-3 reloads at best.
I have two of these almost identical in build spec both shot nearly the same. The Brux is about 35 fps faster them my Krieger 3 groove with the same load but both shoot bug holes.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« New painted stock now bolt sticks. | 7 RUM velocity »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:20 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC