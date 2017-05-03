Re: .300 Win Mag and 215 Hybrid OAL

I have two of these almost identical in build spec both shot nearly the same. The Brux is about 35 fps faster them my Krieger 3 groove with the same load but both shoot bug holes. My 300 26" 1:10 5R Brux screwed to a Defiance action is 2.885 base to ogive and 3.640 COAL with .035 jump. She eats 215 Berger hybrids like candy. Consistent 5 shot groups <.360 at 100 yards and a hair over 3,000 fps over my lab radar. That is at 5,000' elevation and burning H1000, Norma brass and Fed 215s. It's a little tough on brass at this load. I get about 5-6 reloads with Norm and only 3-4 loads with Nosler, Hornady & Federal 2-3 reloads at best.