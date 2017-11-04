Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
300 RUM Brass In Stock !!!
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
300 RUM Brass In Stock !!!
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-11-2017, 09:40 AM
Tikka Lover
Official LRH SPONSOR
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Pleasant Grove, Utah
Posts: 453
300 RUM Brass In Stock !!!
Hey Guys, I have some Norma brand 300 Ultra brass coming in, it will be here the 19th of this month (April). Here is a link to purchase
Shoot-Long | Norma Reloading Brass 300 Remington Ultra Mag 300 RUM (100 pcs)
__________________
Brian @ Shoot-Long.com
Shooting and Reloading Accessories
Custom Long Cases too.
Shoot-Long.com
" Life would be quite dull if we limited ourselves only to the practical."
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
220 swift 12twist
|
bullet expansion test results
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:12 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC