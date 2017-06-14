.300 Laupa vs .300 RUM

300 Lapua 63.8K PSI (per Wikipedia)
300 RUM 65K PSI per SAAMI
Lots of variables in the brass life equation. Probably depends more on what brand of brass you are using since metallurgy varies somewhat by brand but I don't really know which would last longer (assuming same pressure and same metallurgy).
Thanks, guys. My ignorance is going to show even more. Maybe I should just ask for advice. I want a big 7 with a long neck about .350". Would you go the expense and trouble to get the Lapua or push the shoulder back of a RUM case?
The max length in this action is 3.78". And I will use VLD bullets.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.