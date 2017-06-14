Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



.300 Laupa vs .300 RUM
06-14-2017, 09:01 AM
Platinum Member
  
.300 Laupa vs .300 RUM
.300 Lapua vs .300 RUM: Anyone know at what pressure these two cartridge run? At the same pressure which brass would last longest?
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
06-14-2017, 09:15 AM
Gold Member
  
Re: .300 Laupa vs .300 RUM
300 Lapua 63.8K PSI (per Wikipedia)
300 RUM 65K PSI per SAAMI

Lots of variables in the brass life equation. Probably depends more on what brand of brass you are using since metallurgy varies somewhat by brand but I don't really know which would last longer (assuming same pressure and same metallurgy).
06-14-2017, 10:51 AM
Silver Member
  
Re: .300 Laupa vs .300 RUM
Hello,

Rich, Are you speaking a "true" 300LM brass or the wildcat 30-338 version more common in the USA?

I do know 300LM head stamped brass never made it to the USA from Lapua on a "commercial" basis but a few pieces might have come in through "private" channels.

THEIS
Do not let someone else's desires set your limits
06-14-2017, 12:58 PM
Platinum Member
  
Re: .300 Laupa vs .300 RUM
Thanks, guys. My ignorance is going to show even more. Maybe I should just ask for advice. I want a big 7 with a long neck about .350". Would you go the expense and trouble to get the Lapua or push the shoulder back of a RUM case?

The max length in this action is 3.78". And I will use VLD bullets.
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
