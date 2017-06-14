Re: .300 Laupa vs .300 RUM Thanks, guys. My ignorance is going to show even more. Maybe I should just ask for advice. I want a big 7 with a long neck about .350". Would you go the expense and trouble to get the Lapua or push the shoulder back of a RUM case?



The max length in this action is 3.78". And I will use VLD bullets. __________________

Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.