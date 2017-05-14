Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Which 30 cal to build
Which 30 cal to build
Hey guys,

Im looking for a little advice on which 30 cal to build for my next long range rifle.
I sold my 300 WM and currently don't have a 30 cal in the safe. I was thinking 300wsm or 30 Nosler. Any advice would be appreciated. Thanks.
Re: Which 30 cal to build
.300 Ackley or .30 Nosler get my vote if you want a magnum. Also, if it's mainly a range toy, everyone needs a good heavy .308 Win in the stable. The barrel life is damn-near infinite (not literally, but they last 5000+ rounds).

I've never seen these this cheap! This is basically an M24, with the same M24 barrel, that has been turned-down to a varmint/sendero contour, and sits in a different color HS Precision stock ($400+ stock). I have had this same rifle since 2010/2011, and it's been a tack-driver with everything I've shot through it from 168's up to 210/215 Bergers.

https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...+24+5R+MILSPEC
