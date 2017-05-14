Re: Which 30 cal to build



I've never seen these this cheap! This is basically an M24, with the same M24 barrel, that has been turned-down to a varmint/sendero contour, and sits in a different color HS Precision stock ($400+ stock). I have had this same rifle since 2010/2011, and it's been a tack-driver with everything I've shot through it from 168's up to 210/215 Bergers.



https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...+24+5R+MILSPEC .300 Ackley or .30 Nosler get my vote if you want a magnum. Also, if it's mainly a range toy, everyone needs a good heavy .308 Win in the stable. The barrel life is damn-near infinite (not literally, but they last 5000+ rounds).I've never seen these this cheap! This is basically an M24, with the same M24 barrel, that has been turned-down to a varmint/sendero contour, and sits in a different color HS Precision stock ($400+ stock). I have had this same rifle since 2010/2011, and it's been a tack-driver with everything I've shot through it from 168's up to 210/215 Bergers.

