30 Cal 240gr SMK's for Hunting
02-25-2017, 01:43 AM
30 Cal 240gr SMK's for Hunting
Guys, this has probably been thrashed out many, many times before on this (and other) forum/s, however, I've found myself thrust into a position whereby I need a quick answer as to what the 30 Cal 240gr SMK's are like for hunting deer sized animals.

Now, what I can say is, I've heard very little about them for hunting, however, the comments I have heard are positive. What's your opinion, and why?

Thanks
Jack
02-25-2017, 09:33 AM
Re: 30 Cal 240gr SMK's for Hunting
.300, a couple years ago I was visiting a friend in SE Az who introduced me to his neighbor. The neighbor and a group of 7-8 friends are long range addicts and they all swear by the SMK for hunting. They have some very nice custom rifles and claim they only take game from long range. They hunt Coues deer up to elk. Not my first choice to hunt with, but I recall the Bergers were only target bullets until people like John Burns started hunting with them.
