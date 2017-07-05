Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
30-378 wby re chamber question
05-07-2017, 12:04 PM
JD250
30-378 wby re chamber question
So I've got a 30-378 accumark that I am considering rechambering wondering if any one has ideas on where to go with this thing. Was throwing around the idea of the 338 edge or 338-378 any opinions or thoughts would be appreciated
Thanks
05-07-2017, 12:19 PM
Rich Coyle
Re: 30-378 wby re chamber question
The bold face is too large for an Edge. Of the two you are limited to the .338-.378.
05-07-2017, 12:33 PM
JD250
Re: 30-378 wby re chamber question
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Rich Coyle
The bold face is too large for an Edge. Of the two you are limited to the .338-.378.
Is it possible to change the bolt face or do I just have to buy a new bolt?
05-07-2017, 02:08 PM
WAMBO
Re: 30-378 wby re chamber question
If it was me I would go with the 338 Lapua, similar to the Edge, uses the bolt you have and the Lapua brass is way better.
