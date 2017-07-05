Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 30-378 wby re chamber question
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

30-378 wby re chamber question
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-07-2017, 12:04 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Central california
Posts: 31
30-378 wby re chamber question
So I've got a 30-378 accumark that I am considering rechambering wondering if any one has ideas on where to go with this thing. Was throwing around the idea of the 338 edge or 338-378 any opinions or thoughts would be appreciated
Thanks
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-07-2017, 12:19 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,596
Re: 30-378 wby re chamber question
The bold face is too large for an Edge. Of the two you are limited to the .338-.378.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-07-2017, 12:33 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Central california
Posts: 31
Re: 30-378 wby re chamber question
Quote:
Originally Posted by Rich Coyle View Post
The bold face is too large for an Edge. Of the two you are limited to the .338-.378.
Is it possible to change the bolt face or do I just have to buy a new bolt?
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 05-07-2017, 02:08 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Southwest Desert
Posts: 868
Re: 30-378 wby re chamber question
If it was me I would go with the 338 Lapua, similar to the Edge, uses the bolt you have and the Lapua brass is way better.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Tikka T3X 300 Win Mag- Overall / Twist rate thoughts? | BC numbers for 142 long range accubond »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:25 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC