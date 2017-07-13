30-06 ? Dad was right!

More than 50 years ago, when I was a kid Dad told me I only needed a .22 rimfire and a .30-06 for hunting. Last year I selected my 30-06 Rem 700 CDL for all my hunting. Umm... It worked... So, do I really need any of the others? Why not sell 'em all except the 30-06, and fund another hunt or two?
Well? I dunno. I do LIKE the heck out of several other rifles, but dang... Only tag I didn't fill was cougar, because I didn't see one. Pretty sure the 30-06 could have handled that as well.
Guy, that's quite a variety. You're not alone being an exclusive 30-06 user. I know a good number who think like you. With the components and barrels now available, there has been a bit of 30-06 renaissance.
No apology for liking Weatherbys