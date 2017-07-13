Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



30-06 ? Dad was right!
  #1  
07-13-2017, 10:20 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Chelan Co, Washington
Posts: 574
30-06 ? Dad was right!
More than 50 years ago, when I was a kid Dad told me I only needed a .22 rimfire and a .30-06 for hunting. Last year I selected my 30-06 Rem 700 CDL for all my hunting. Umm... It worked... So, do I really need any of the others? Why not sell 'em all except the 30-06, and fund another hunt or two?













Well? I dunno. I do LIKE the heck out of several other rifles, but dang... Only tag I didn't fill was cougar, because I didn't see one. Pretty sure the 30-06 could have handled that as well.

Guy
  #2  
07-14-2017, 12:28 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2005
Location: Good Ol' Oklahoma
Posts: 396
Re: 30-06 ? Dad was right!
Nice!
  #3  
07-14-2017, 12:32 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,984
Re: 30-06 ? Dad was right!
Guy, that's quite a variety. You're not alone being an exclusive 30-06 user. I know a good number who think like you. With the components and barrels now available, there has been a bit of 30-06 renaissance.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
  #4  
07-14-2017, 01:12 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Chelan Co, Washington
Posts: 574
Re: 30-06 ? Dad was right!
Thanks. I don't usually stick with the .30-06 for everything, but last year presented that opportunity, and I'm glad I did.

What a great old cartridge!

I do think that someone with a .270 or a 7mm magnum, or whatever could have accomplished the same or better. But I'm glad I did it with a 30-06 rifle!

Guy
