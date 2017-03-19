.284 Win Information Hey guys, I have yet another big idea in my head and I am looking for some insight. I have an old Model 700 ADL in .270 Win that I just completely went over and redid the bedding and tried improving everything I could. If this old girl can't deliver the accuracy I am looking for, sub 3/4 MOA, than I will be saving for a new barrel. If I change, I'll be going to a cartridge I have really started to like and appreciate, the .284 Winchester.



I know I already have a few hundred .270 cases and bullets, but I am just drawn to the plain old .284 for a couple reasons. For one, it's extremely accurate and seems to be pretty easy to load for and does well for its size. The second reason is that I just think it's cool. I like the Ackley cartridges and have liked them for awhile, but none of them really catch my attention like a .284 throated for hight BC bullets in a long action. With the Norma .284 brass through bullets.com and the awesome new bullets from Sierra, Hornady, and Berger, this relatively mild 7mm cartridge really comes to life with today's components. My plan would be to rebarrel with a Bartlein 5R with the Remington standard weight contour, or a Bartlein #3, and make it 26" long and throated for the new 180gr ELDs. The rifle will primarily be used for deer hunting in the woods and in the fields, so shots beyond 500 yards could be possible. It will also get shot in practice beyond that range.



Some of my main questions are, what dies, brass, reamer specs, loads, and rifles are you all shooting in .284? I have a little bit of data using H4831sc, but not much with any other powders. You don't have to provide the grain specs for your loads if you don't like to do that. Just let me know what powder you are using and if you could provide your velocity that would be great! I would also like to hear where you ordered your reamer or if you had one specially made to your specs. Also, I would appreciate it if anyone could provide an O.A.L. with a 180gr ELD seated with the boattail/bearing surface junction seated to the base of the neck, or just slightly below that point. Thank you all!

