284 Shehane I have read on this forum plenty of interest in the 284 Shehane. I have alot of experience with this caliber so I will save you a ton of time if you are looking at this for a hunting rig. Get yourself a Bartlein 27" (finished length) 2b standard sporter 9 twist 5R groove barrel. Do the build otherwise however you want. If it were me, I would get a McMillan game scout stock and Bighorn action, jewel trigger and do it ADL - no bottom metal (stiffer and saves weight). Use a Nightforce NSX 5.5-22x50 scope with the MOAR- T reticle (super fine reticle)



Load should be 52.3 gr H4350, CCI BR2 primer, Norma 284 brass, Berger 180 Hybrid and seat it 15 thou off. Neck turning a plus to .312 loaded neck - in any event pushed only to 2800 fps. I use Widden dies.



Your 10 shot groups at 200 yards should be (like mine) all bullet holes touching each other in 3/4" ball. At 300 yard group is 1 1/2" and fabulous at 1000 yards too! Should save you a ton of testing and $$. It's a really special round for incredible accuracy but not necessarily a speed demon. Plenty of velocity to knock down just about anything in N. America though. Good luck.