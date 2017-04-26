Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



284 Shehane
  #1  
04-26-2017, 01:38 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 153
284 Shehane
I have read on this forum plenty of interest in the 284 Shehane. I have alot of experience with this caliber so I will save you a ton of time if you are looking at this for a hunting rig. Get yourself a Bartlein 27" (finished length) 2b standard sporter 9 twist 5R groove barrel. Do the build otherwise however you want. If it were me, I would get a McMillan game scout stock and Bighorn action, jewel trigger and do it ADL - no bottom metal (stiffer and saves weight). Use a Nightforce NSX 5.5-22x50 scope with the MOAR- T reticle (super fine reticle)

Load should be 52.3 gr H4350, CCI BR2 primer, Norma 284 brass, Berger 180 Hybrid and seat it 15 thou off. Neck turning a plus to .312 loaded neck - in any event pushed only to 2800 fps. I use Widden dies.

Your 10 shot groups at 200 yards should be (like mine) all bullet holes touching each other in 3/4" ball. At 300 yard group is 1 1/2" and fabulous at 1000 yards too! Should save you a ton of testing and $$. It's a really special round for incredible accuracy but not necessarily a speed demon. Plenty of velocity to knock down just about anything in N. America though. Good luck.
  #2  
04-26-2017, 03:30 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,336
Re: 284 Shehane
Thats a very mild load for the shehane. You can push the 180's to 2800fps+ in a straight 284, no need to mess with wildcat fireforming. But it is a sweet round no doubt.
  #3  
04-26-2017, 03:38 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 153
Re: 284 Shehane
Oh yes you can for sure. That node (2800 fps in that barrel config) however delivers unbeatable accuracy from a relatively light hunting rig.
