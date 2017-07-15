284 Jazz info needed My hunting partner and I are both due for a rebarrel after this season and I was looking at doing a 338 Norma and he was looking at the 300 Norma and we stumbled on the 284 jazz. I already emailed Nate with SSG as it's his baby but I was looomg for feedback/first hand info from guys running it or a similar 7 Norma. What length barrel, charge, coal, speed, etc. I'd like to keep the barrel under 28 with brake as this is a hunting rifle. we both have Wyatt 4 in boxes installed on our guns and run the 195's so length is not a issue.