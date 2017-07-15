Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 284 Jazz info needed
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

284 Jazz info needed
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-15-2017, 07:11 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: wyoming
Posts: 94
284 Jazz info needed
My hunting partner and I are both due for a rebarrel after this season and I was looking at doing a 338 Norma and he was looking at the 300 Norma and we stumbled on the 284 jazz. I already emailed Nate with SSG as it's his baby but I was looomg for feedback/first hand info from guys running it or a similar 7 Norma. What length barrel, charge, coal, speed, etc. I'd like to keep the barrel under 28 with brake as this is a hunting rifle. we both have Wyatt 4 in boxes installed on our guns and run the 195's so length is not a issue.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Hunting bullet recommendation for short barreled 308 | 130 Grain (.264) Sierra Tipped Matchking »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:15 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC