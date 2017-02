Re: 280 ai Bullet Selection My 280AI has 27" 1/9 twist Lilja barrel. It's long throated so OAL is appr 3.500" depending on what bullet off the lands. I've hunted with 160gr AB @ 3046fps using 56gr/R-17 also same bullet but 60.5gr/IMR-7828ssc @ 3094fps,Fed 215 primer.



I've shot Berger 168gr/180gr VLD using H-4831sc but never chronograph those loads. I also shot 162gr ELD-X bullet and plan on trying 175gr ELD-X.



The new Hornady manual has loading data for 280AI using Nosler brass and they recommend 1/8.5 twist for 175gr but I live 7760 ft here in Co and range is appr 6000ft and I hunt around 9/10k ft so I'm good for that bullet.



About another month and I'll start shooting the 175gr ELD-X using IMR-7828ssc. I haven't found too much that rifle doesn't like so easy to load for and I have other rifles so don't hunt with it every year. __________________

