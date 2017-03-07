Re: 28 nosler vs 7mm-300wm The .28 Nosler will have higher velocities than the 7mm-300 WM with the 195's, because it has a higher powder capacity.



Personally, I would go for a .28 Nosler or 7mm STW if you want a big 7mm. Just my opinion.

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith