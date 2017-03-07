Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



28 nosler vs 7mm-300wm
Unread 07-03-2017, 04:40 AM
28 nosler vs 7mm-300wm
What are the pros and cons of each? Is one better than the other? Planning on building a new gun and I wanna run the 195 bergers.
If there is another thread on this, excuse my ignorance and post a link please
Unread 07-03-2017, 12:15 PM
Re: 28 nosler vs 7mm-300wm
The .28 Nosler will have higher velocities than the 7mm-300 WM with the 195's, because it has a higher powder capacity.

Personally, I would go for a .28 Nosler or 7mm STW if you want a big 7mm. Just my opinion.
Unread 07-03-2017, 02:12 PM
Re: 28 nosler vs 7mm-300wm
7mm-300 vs 28 Nosler
