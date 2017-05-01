     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page 28 Nosler Savage build
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

28 Nosler Savage build
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-05-2017, 11:37 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Texas
Posts: 14
28 Nosler Savage build
I recently started a thread on having my M70 trued and rebarreling it, but have decided to go a different direction based on several suggestions and further research.

I am now looking at a Savage 111. I believe it is the trophy hunter package they sell. It is currently chambered for 7 Rem Mag. It has a detachable mag box, but from what I can figure out, the Trophy Hunter uses the same mag box as the Axis and it doesn't look like this box is compatible with most of the after market stocks I would likely consider. That's not necessarily a deal-killer for me, but if I have to spend a lot on new bottom metal, it might make this option less appealing.

On the other hand, I have measured the length of the DBM and it is 3.52" (internal length). Like my 300, I would prefer to load long to take advantage of the 28. Are there any options for an extended length mag box (detachable, floor plate or blind) for the savage that would get me out in the 3.7" range?

Has anyone seen an aftermarket stock compatible with the Axis/TH style DBM? Has anyone seen bottom metal that utilizes an extended box mag? I like the detachable and I like not having to spend more money on new metal. But I would like to be able to load longer.

Next, has anyone done a 28 Nosler on a Savage action? Any issues with feeding? Which mag box did you use and did you have to modify it?
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Target/ELR 375 HE.. | 338 Edge - Why? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:08 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC