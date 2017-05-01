28 Nosler Savage build I recently started a thread on having my M70 trued and rebarreling it, but have decided to go a different direction based on several suggestions and further research.



I am now looking at a Savage 111. I believe it is the trophy hunter package they sell. It is currently chambered for 7 Rem Mag. It has a detachable mag box, but from what I can figure out, the Trophy Hunter uses the same mag box as the Axis and it doesn't look like this box is compatible with most of the after market stocks I would likely consider. That's not necessarily a deal-killer for me, but if I have to spend a lot on new bottom metal, it might make this option less appealing.



On the other hand, I have measured the length of the DBM and it is 3.52" (internal length). Like my 300, I would prefer to load long to take advantage of the 28. Are there any options for an extended length mag box (detachable, floor plate or blind) for the savage that would get me out in the 3.7" range?



Has anyone seen an aftermarket stock compatible with the Axis/TH style DBM? Has anyone seen bottom metal that utilizes an extended box mag? I like the detachable and I like not having to spend more money on new metal. But I would like to be able to load longer.



Next, has anyone done a 28 Nosler on a Savage action? Any issues with feeding? Which mag box did you use and did you have to modify it?