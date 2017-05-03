28 Nosler Barrel Life: ACTUAL results please Please don't immediately ignore this thread, as there has been plenty of posts about the 28 nosler. I've tried searching this site, as well as several others, and can't seem to find quite what I'm looking for. If I missed something, I apologize, and please point me in the right direction if you can.... Here's the question: For those of you that have direct experience with the 28 nosler (or similar 7stw, 7-300, etc), what are your REAL WORLD experiences with barrel life? I'm going to re-barrel a 7 mag here pretty quick, and want to drive the new 180 gr ELD-M 3000 fps, and I'm thinking the 28 is going to be a safe bet and probably on the light side with a 24" barrel. I don't shoot strings, when shooting paper or steel. I wait 5-15 minutes between shots depending on conditions.... Any insight would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!