  #1  
Unread 07-03-2017, 08:02 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Ohio
Posts: 22
28 Nosler/30 Nosler/30-26 Nosler Build
If I want to build a 1K hunting rig in either 28 Nosler, 30 Nosler or 30/26 Nosler is a #4 barrel contour at 26-28" to light or should I go with a #5?

What free bore do I need for 175 ELD-X, 180 Berger and 195 Berger bullets if I don't want to be tied to one bullet in the 28 Nosler?

What free bore would I need in the 30s for the Berger 210 and the Berger 215 hybrid.

I need to order a reamer pretty fast if I am going to get this done in time for this hunting season.

Last but not least 30 or 28 is there really any real world difference out to 1K for hunting between the two?

Thanks in advance for the input.
Dave
  #2  
Unread 07-03-2017, 08:32 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 643
Re: 28 Nosler/30 Nosler/30-26 Nosler Build
What's the big deal with those...there all great cartridges but there's tons of great cartridges... It all comes down too 100-200 fps and that's about it for the most part.. Then the unknowns enter the picture, what will the future hold for each of those, is it really worth all the expense and do you really have the real need....good luck, shoot more 6mm's, their cheap and accurate!


Can't beat .308 holes in rib cages !!!!
  #3  
Unread 07-03-2017, 10:14 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Posts: 54
Re: 28 Nosler/30 Nosler/30-26 Nosler Build
The difference between 28 and the 30 is the BC, before I had my 28 built, I had a hard time figuring which caliber to build, I wanted a 30 caliber in my collection, but I did not like having to load using 210 gr bullet to achieve a BC above .600, with the 28, the BC are much better. Now, my next build will more than likely be a 33 Nosler, they have good BC in the Berger lineup. That is what drove my decision.
