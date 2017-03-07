Re: 28 Nosler/30 Nosler/30-26 Nosler Build Quote: Left Hand Dave Originally Posted by If I want to build a 1K hunting rig in either 28 Nosler, 30 Nosler or 30/26 Nosler is a #4 barrel contour at 26-28" to light or should I go with a #5?



What free bore do I need for 175 ELD-X, 180 Berger and 195 Berger bullets if I don't want to be tied to one bullet in the 28 Nosler?



What free bore would I need in the 30s for the Berger 210 and the Berger 215 hybrid.



I need to order a reamer pretty fast if I am going to get this done in time for this hunting season.



Last but not least 30 or 28 is there really any real world difference out to 1K for hunting between the two?



Thanks in advance for the input.

Dave

The difference between 28 and the 30 is the BC, before I had my 28 built, I had a hard time figuring which caliber to build, I wanted a 30 caliber in my collection, but I did not like having to load using 210 gr bullet to achieve a BC above .600, with the 28, the BC are much better. Now, my next build will more than likely be a 33 Nosler, they have good BC in the Berger lineup. That is what drove my decision.