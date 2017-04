270 Win 1:9 High BC Bullets I'm finally getting a 270 build done with a 1:9 tube, hoping to play around with some of the 170 Bergers or the 165 Matrix (if I can find some or if they ever decide to make them again).



Anybody have any loads they'd be willing to share or recommendations for the larger bullets? What kind of velocity are you able to achieve with your barrel length? Groups? Real BC's?



My previous pet load:



53 gr IMR 4350

CCI LR Primer

Win Case

140gr Sierra GameKing

2910 avg velocity out of 22" tube



Also had a good loads with 4831 and Nosler Accubonds.



Looking forward to messing with this high BC bullets.



Thanks in advance.