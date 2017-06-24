Re: 265 gr, 338 Accubond The Accubond Long Range bullets interestingly don't have pictures of expanded bullets that were traveling at various velocities on impact down to their rated minimum of 1,300 fps posted on the Nosler website. There are pictures of the Partitions, the Ballistic Tip hunting and pictures of plain old Accubonds. Curious. I've been worried that these bullets are too soft if you should encounter game up close though they say they are good up to 3,200 fps. Might be there are no pictures because you wouldn't like the result. What's more, the AB LRs are the only bullets of many that I've loaded, that for some rifles, I could not get to shoot consistently good groups. And they also seem to have inflated BCs. So... there are a few cautions you should keep in mind. Having said all that I may give them a go in my 338 RUM because they probably will work pretty good at true long range - but I haven't done that yet.