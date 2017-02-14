264 Win Mag build ) to rebuild my first semi-custom rifle I ever built. It is a Win M70 post 64, with a manners stock and lilja #6 barrel. I have had this rifle for over 10 years and used it on everything. My most fondest hunting memories and successes have been experienced with this rifle so it is a little bitter sweet, but feels so right.



I finally got approval (wife) to rebuild my first semi-custom rifle I ever built. It is a Win M70 post 64, with a manners stock and lilja #6 barrel. I have had this rifle for over 10 years and used it on everything. My most fondest hunting memories and successes have been experienced with this rifle so it is a little bitter sweet, but feels so right.

The lilja barrel was exceptional, but I have decided to change it up a little. My gunsmith ordered a fluted benchmark #4 1 in 8 twist on monday. The 264 win mag has been so good to me and has killed everything I pointed it at that I decided to do the same caliber. The guys at benchmark were awesome, and thoroughly impressed my smith. Now the waiting game begins. My wife is tired of hearing about it, but I am not done talking about it.