260 Rem Brass Question's
260 Rem Brass Question's
I was looking at rifles after my last post about a 6.5 for my Wife. The Savage rifles are too heavy for what I want. the LRH (8-3/4 lbs) and the LRP (11+ lbs) Tikka doesn't offer a 6.5 CM and the barrel length is 22.3"

I'm looking for a more lightweight rifle with a decent barrel length of at least 24".

I was looking at Remington and see they do not offer a 6.5 CM but they offer the 260 Rem. It looks like the 260 Rem would offer a bit more capacity and I could get a bit more out of it than the 6.5 CM.

If I do decide to go this way what brass are you using? I'm not real fond of the idea of using Remington Brass if that's what I'd have to reload with. I thought I saw somewhere Lapua makes 260 Rem brass.

I'll see what I can find.
Re: 260 Rem Brass Question's
I use both Remington and Lapua brass without a great. deal of difference in my Model 7 Remington.
« Cooper Rifle? | another Which 6.5 and what caliber bullet for Hunting/ shooting paper? »
