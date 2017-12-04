260 Rem Brass Question's I was looking at rifles after my last post about a 6.5 for my Wife. The Savage rifles are too heavy for what I want. the LRH (8-3/4 lbs) and the LRP (11+ lbs) Tikka doesn't offer a 6.5 CM and the barrel length is 22.3"



I'm looking for a more lightweight rifle with a decent barrel length of at least 24".



I was looking at Remington and see they do not offer a 6.5 CM but they offer the 260 Rem. It looks like the 260 Rem would offer a bit more capacity and I could get a bit more out of it than the 6.5 CM.



If I do decide to go this way what brass are you using? I'm not real fond of the idea of using Remington Brass if that's what I'd have to reload with. I thought I saw somewhere Lapua makes 260 Rem brass.



I'll see what I can find.