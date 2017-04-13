260 Rem Barrel length and twist questions

I would go with a 24-26" Bartlein #3 barrel. My Remington 700 .270 with sporter weight barrel, similar to a #3, gets heated up in just a couple shots. Everything is a trade off, if you want it to be light it's going to be harder to shoot off bags and will get warmer faster. Build it heavy and it's harder to shoot offhand or in some hunting situations and fatigues you faster when on the move.
I would really look into a lighter stock, Manners makes some really nice stocks that are around 25-26 oz but they are expensive. A more traditional synthetic stock such as the B&C Alaskan is a good compromise around $300 and isn't a club to carry around, it weighs about 30-32 oz. Grayboe makes some nice stocks as well. Redhawk Rifles has a pretty good deal where you can get all of your rifle's parts at one spot. I'll post the link below.
https://redhawkrifles.com/products/r...-starting-1250