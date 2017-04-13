Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



04-13-2017, 07:44 AM
260 Rem Barrel length and twist questions
It looks like I've decided on a 260 Rem for the Wife. After looking at all the factory options I'm leaning to having one built. The only one that really looks nice is the new Ruger FTW bolt action but it only has a 24" barrel.

I'd go Remington 700 if I could get it in a stainless action so I could build on it should it not shoot.

I'm looking at a new Bartlein barrel 5R 8 twist but not sure of the contour. I have a #3 on my 300 Win Mag and that gun is 9-3/4 lbs with scope.
I'd like this gun to be a bit lighter.

With the Rem 700 short action could I go down one size to a 2B (5-1/3 oz lighter)and still have a gun that wont have a quick to heat barrel?

I'm not sure how hot this type of barrel gets with a 260 rem?
04-13-2017, 12:46 PM
Re: 260 Rem Barrel length and twist questions
It looks like I've decided on a 260 Rem for the Wife. After looking at all the factory options I'm leaning to having one built. The only one that really looks nice is the new Ruger FTW bolt action but it only has a 24" barrel.

I'd go Remington 700 if I could get it in a stainless action so I could build on it should it not shoot.

I'm looking at a new Bartlein barrel 5R 8 twist but not sure of the contour. I have a #3 on my 300 Win Mag and that gun is 9-3/4 lbs with scope.
I'd like this gun to be a bit lighter.

With the Rem 700 short action could I go down one size to a 2B (5-1/3 oz lighter)and still have a gun that wont have a quick to heat barrel?

I'm not sure how hot this type of barrel gets with a 260 rem?
Rem 700 stainless action and 416R stainless barrel, it's just been cerakoted... Also has a 5R 8-twist barrel that's already been threaded 5/8x24.

Directly off the website:
Black Cerakote finish for additional protection against the elements
https://www.remington.com/rifles/bol...r-series-gen-2
https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...+260+24TB+MZ+4
04-13-2017, 02:34 PM
Re: 260 Rem Barrel length and twist questions
this is the barrel that they are putting on the build i have going right now.


Krieger #6 Heavy Bull Sporter, 4 Flute Barrel
.260 Remington, Std. Neck, 1-8" Twist, 24" Length
Thread- 5/8x24
BlackNitride Barrel
04-13-2017, 02:34 PM
Re: 260 Rem Barrel length and twist questions
I would go with a 24-26" Bartlein #3 barrel. My Remington 700 .270 with sporter weight barrel, similar to a #3, gets heated up in just a couple shots. Everything is a trade off, if you want it to be light it's going to be harder to shoot off bags and will get warmer faster. Build it heavy and it's harder to shoot offhand or in some hunting situations and fatigues you faster when on the move.

I would really look into a lighter stock, Manners makes some really nice stocks that are around 25-26 oz but they are expensive. A more traditional synthetic stock such as the B&C Alaskan is a good compromise around $300 and isn't a club to carry around, it weighs about 30-32 oz. Grayboe makes some nice stocks as well. Redhawk Rifles has a pretty good deal where you can get all of your rifle's parts at one spot. I'll post the link below.


https://redhawkrifles.com/products/r...-starting-1250
