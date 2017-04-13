Re: 260 Rem Barrel length and twist questions Quote: excaliber Originally Posted by It looks like I've decided on a 260 Rem for the Wife. After looking at all the factory options I'm leaning to having one built. The only one that really looks nice is the new Ruger FTW bolt action but it only has a 24" barrel.



I'd go Remington 700 if I could get it in a stainless action so I could build on it should it not shoot.



I'm looking at a new Bartlein barrel 5R 8 twist but not sure of the contour. I have a #3 on my 300 Win Mag and that gun is 9-3/4 lbs with scope.

I'd like this gun to be a bit lighter.



With the Rem 700 short action could I go down one size to a 2B (5-1/3 oz lighter)and still have a gun that wont have a quick to heat barrel?



I'm not sure how hot this type of barrel gets with a 260 rem?



Directly off the website:

Quote: Legendary Model 700 Stainless Steel Action featuring the “3-Rings of Steel” makes this the strongest action on the market.



Black Cerakote finish for additional protection against the elements https://www.remington.com/rifles/bol...r-series-gen-2

https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...+260+24TB+MZ+4 Rem 700 stainless action and 416R stainless barrel, it's just been cerakoted... Also has a 5R 8-twist barrel that's already been threaded 5/8x24.Directly off the website:

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith