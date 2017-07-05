|
.260 Ackley build... Berger or Hornady
Hey y'all, longtime lurker/viewer, just not much of a poster. But I felt this was worthy of a post. I have in my grubby hands a 25" long 1:8" twist .264 barrel made by X-Caliber, chambered in .260AI. My initial plan was to sling 140 Bergers out of it, as I am a longtime Berger shooter. But the 147 ELD-M by Hornady has caught my eye, and I'm debating on trying them. My question is, with a 25" barrel and using H4831SC, would the 147 even be worth my time? Or is the barrel a bit on the short side to reap the benefits of the longer/heavier projectile by Hornady? And being a hunter first, are the ELD-M Bullets decent on elk? Thanks in advance,
-Gary