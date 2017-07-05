Re: .260 Ackley build... Berger or Hornady Bergers... But that's just my opinion.



I use Hornady and Nosler bullets as well, but have not used them for my precision hunting rifles since I started using Bergers. I use cheap Hornady bullets for fire-forming brass for my Ackleys, and shoot Nosler Custom Comp bullets in several calibers that I shoot at the range ALOT because they're about 1/2 the price of Bergers. Nothing wrong with using them for other purposes, I just prefer the Berger's terminal performance on game, and the higher BC's for hunting.

