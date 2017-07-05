Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



.260 Ackley build... Berger or Hornady
Unread 05-07-2017, 10:29 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: SoCal
Posts: 3
.260 Ackley build... Berger or Hornady
Hey y'all, longtime lurker/viewer, just not much of a poster. But I felt this was worthy of a post. I have in my grubby hands a 25" long 1:8" twist .264 barrel made by X-Caliber, chambered in .260AI. My initial plan was to sling 140 Bergers out of it, as I am a longtime Berger shooter. But the 147 ELD-M by Hornady has caught my eye, and I'm debating on trying them. My question is, with a 25" barrel and using H4831SC, would the 147 even be worth my time? Or is the barrel a bit on the short side to reap the benefits of the longer/heavier projectile by Hornady? And being a hunter first, are the ELD-M Bullets decent on elk? Thanks in advance,
-Gary
Unread 05-07-2017, 11:16 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,886
Re: .260 Ackley build... Berger or Hornady
Bergers... But that's just my opinion.

I use Hornady and Nosler bullets as well, but have not used them for my precision hunting rifles since I started using Bergers. I use cheap Hornady bullets for fire-forming brass for my Ackleys, and shoot Nosler Custom Comp bullets in several calibers that I shoot at the range ALOT because they're about 1/2 the price of Bergers. Nothing wrong with using them for other purposes, I just prefer the Berger's terminal performance on game, and the higher BC's for hunting.
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Unread 05-07-2017, 11:48 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: SoCal
Posts: 3
Re: .260 Ackley build... Berger or Hornady
Thank you, I'm still leaning Berger for the same reasons you listed. Just kinda curious.
