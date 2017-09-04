Re: .257 Weatherby Questions I've never tried the bergers in my wby, but the 110 accubonds do really well. Like you I tend to gravitate to my 300 RUM because its the best shooting gun I own and don't want to be sitting in the field with something that can't take out an animal at a range that I know I am capable of. With that said the 110s I have loaded up have 2 in less drop at 1000 yd than my 300 RUM with 200 ABs. I looked at everything 25 cal when deciding on a bullet and the ABs seemed to be the best fit. They will hold together up close at wby speeds the BC was better than any other factory bullets, excluding the bergers.



I don't have a lot of experience with bergers in wby's, but I know the extra freebore helps achieve the velocity that wby's are known for. So my thoughts would be you may loose a little velocity with less freebore since you would hit peak pressure sooner and drop the velocity to a level that the extra BC would not offer a lot of benefit over another bullet. Although, some people have seemed to get the bergers to shoot in factory guns. Just my thoughts, not sure if this helps much.