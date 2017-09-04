.257 Weatherby Questions

I have a very neglected .257 MK IV that I rarely use because, well, I bought a custom rifle and put a huskemaw scope on it and now I rarely hunt with the the Weatherby due to my fear of needing the extra reach and no having it (that's how my luck runs.)
Looking around I see my best option is the 115 Gr Berger, but this rifle is factory so it has a TON of freebore so I don't think they will shoot; would a gunsmith be able to shorten this up or would I be better off putting a new barrel on the rifle? I am definitely leaning toward the idea due to modest accuracy of 1 MOA with just about everything.
I've never tried the bergers in my wby, but the 110 accubonds do really well. Like you I tend to gravitate to my 300 RUM because its the best shooting gun I own and don't want to be sitting in the field with something that can't take out an animal at a range that I know I am capable of. With that said the 110s I have loaded up have 2 in less drop at 1000 yd than my 300 RUM with 200 ABs. I looked at everything 25 cal when deciding on a bullet and the ABs seemed to be the best fit. They will hold together up close at wby speeds the BC was better than any other factory bullets, excluding the bergers.
I don't have a lot of experience with bergers in wby's, but I know the extra freebore helps achieve the velocity that wby's are known for. So my thoughts would be you may loose a little velocity with less freebore since you would hit peak pressure sooner and drop the velocity to a level that the extra BC would not offer a lot of benefit over another bullet. Although, some people have seemed to get the bergers to shoot in factory guns. Just my thoughts, not sure if this helps much.
Skoo, the freebore is there for a reason. That's how you get the WBY velocity. I'm sure you meant a Mark V, mine shoots sub- 1/2 MOA with the 115 Berger and H1000. The .257 Vanguards shoot this bullet equally well. It's a great deer and antelope caliber, I use it for javelina also.
Awesome! Thanks for the insight, I thought the freebore was more of a pressure relief than than to increase the speeds; always something to learn on here.
I'm definitely intrigued by the 110 Accubonds as I too was worried about the extreme velocities with the Berger's and I've never seen anything survive after being hit by an Accubond so to say I'm a believer is an understatement, I guess I just liked the BC better on the Berger.
Rifleman, what kind of velocities are you getting?
My gun is a vanguard so I only have a 24 in bbl. That said using 7828 I believe they are just over 3400 ( I think 3407 avg I'd have to check). That is using data straight off Nosler's site. I am 1 gr under the max load so I am using 70 gr. With the 26 in test bbl at 71 gr they are showing 3480 as a max.
If you already like the ABs I would consider them. A lot of people use the barnes 100g or partitions, either 100 or 120s, but I just didn't like the .3XX BCs on a lot of these bullets. The 110 AB has a BC of .418 which is pretty respectable for a 25 cal bullet.
I haven't done much testing with hunting bullets, I was getting 3600 with 100 Gr Nosler BTs and I pushed a 75 Gr Speer TNT to 3820 in hopes of turning some sage rats to a mist, but all they did was cut them in half, guess they were a little too hot.
