Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
243 1:10 Heaviest Bullet?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
243 1:10 Heaviest Bullet?
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-03-2017, 01:34 PM
Epee
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 125
243 1:10 Heaviest Bullet?
What is the heaviest bullet I can use? I wanted to try some 115 DTAC's. I have plenty of room in my magazine. This is for a Steyr 23.6" barrel. Thanks for the help.
#
2
07-03-2017, 05:48 PM
jfseaman
Platinum Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,569
Re: 243 1:10 Heaviest Bullet?
~87 grains.
115 DTACs take a 7.75 I believe.
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
28 Nosler/30 Nosler/30-26 Nosler Build
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:29 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC