243 1:10 Heaviest Bullet?
07-03-2017, 01:34 PM
243 1:10 Heaviest Bullet?
What is the heaviest bullet I can use? I wanted to try some 115 DTAC's. I have plenty of room in my magazine. This is for a Steyr 23.6" barrel. Thanks for the help.
07-03-2017, 05:48 PM
Re: 243 1:10 Heaviest Bullet?
~87 grains.

115 DTACs take a 7.75 I believe.
