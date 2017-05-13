|
Re: 230 grain berger hybrid target
I get so many conflicting BC's on it??? why? I am going to take the one off the box and take it out long for the first time today. .711 up too .742 why so much change?
Maybe this will shed some light >>> Update of Berger Bullets
I have 230 Hybrid target (#30430) and the old G1 was .743 and now it is .717.
