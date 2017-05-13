Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



05-13-2017, 02:15 PM
230 grain berger hybrid target
I get so many conflicting BC's on it??? why? I am going to take the one off the box and take it out long for the first time today. .711 up too .742 why so much change?
05-13-2017, 03:07 PM
Re: 230 grain berger hybrid target
Quote:
Originally Posted by shooter72 View Post
I get so many conflicting BC's on it??? why? I am going to take the one off the box and take it out long for the first time today. .711 up too .742 why so much change?
Maybe this will shed some light >>> Update of Berger Bullets

I have 230 Hybrid target (#30430) and the old G1 was .743 and now it is .717.


05-13-2017, 04:57 PM
Re: 230 grain berger hybrid target
Yeah I have seen .711 and .717 but mine are. 742???
Anyways at 1020 I was only off 1 click on my program. I will take a 4" group out of the gun since it has less than 20 rounds.
05-13-2017, 05:51 PM
Re: 230 grain berger hybrid target
Quote:
Originally Posted by shooter72 View Post
Yeah I have seen .711 and .717 but mine are. 742???
Anyways at 1020 I was only off 1 click on my program. I will take a 4" group out of the gun since it has less than 20 rounds.
Like mine, you probably have the old labels that was already out in the market before the BC change.
