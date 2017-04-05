I received 200 of the new(ish) 225g ELDM bullets yesterday from the dude in the brown truck. I started by randomly selecting 30 bullets (15 from each box of 100) and weighing them. I am not thrilled with what I am seeing. I was not believing what the scale was telling me so I set up my beam scale, re-calibrated my digital scale and double checked both with my check weight before I verified that my scales were bang on and verified my primary findings on all 30 samples.
I then weighed all 200 and sorted them into .1g groups. Lightest bullet was 224.3g and the heaviest was 225.2g. The most fell between 224.4g and 224.6g with a total of 70 specimens in that range and no individual weight having more than 29 examples.
I have not yet checked base to ogive measurements or diameters but I intend to check both at this point. Do I have a bad lot? Are these outliers? Both boxes came from Lot# 2170060
What are you seeing in yours?
Exactly. I would think match bullets would have better comsistency. I load quite a few Lapua Scenar and Berger tactical bullets and have never encountered that much variation, even switching lots.
I am finishing off a 264 win mag and one of my 6.5/06 with 500 of the 142.4g - 144.1g ELDX from lot #2151980. I gave everything 142.9g and lighter to my 6.5/06 and the rest to my 264. Nothing quite like re-doing your load work up every time I switch from one group to the next and attempt to stay on the accuracy node. When I'm On it they will shoot .3 MOA, but damn the copper fouling.
One of my 30/338 win mag rifles is getting up there in round count so I thought I'd try these 225 ELDM and compare it to what I've been getting with the 230 Berger tactical before the barrel gets changed out.
I'll report back what I find. Maybe I'm just getting all puffy over nothing. Two of my good friends shoot the 140 ELDM in their Creedmoors .6 MOA in hornady precision match ammo. Maybe they sort all the good stuff for their ammo and send the rest out to us schlubs. I shall see soon enough.