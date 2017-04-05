Re: 225 eldm Exactly. I would think match bullets would have better comsistency. I load quite a few Lapua Scenar and Berger tactical bullets and have never encountered that much variation, even switching lots.

I am finishing off a 264 win mag and one of my 6.5/06 with 500 of the 142.4g - 144.1g ELDX from lot #2151980. I gave everything 142.9g and lighter to my 6.5/06 and the rest to my 264. Nothing quite like re-doing your load work up every time I switch from one group to the next and attempt to stay on the accuracy node. When I'm On it they will shoot .3 MOA, but damn the copper fouling.

One of my 30/338 win mag rifles is getting up there in round count so I thought I'd try these 225 ELDM and compare it to what I've been getting with the 230 Berger tactical before the barrel gets changed out.

I'll report back what I find. Maybe I'm just getting all puffy over nothing. Two of my good friends shoot the 140 ELDM in their Creedmoors .6 MOA in hornady precision match ammo. Maybe they sort all the good stuff for their ammo and send the rest out to us schlubs. I shall see soon enough.