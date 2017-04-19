Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
225 eld-m
225 eld-m
04-19-2017, 09:35 AM
jskmtd
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Rigby, Idaho
Posts: 273
225 eld-m
What bc are you using with the 225 eld-m bullet and how far have you shot it using that bc?
Thanks,
Jon
Live to Hunt
